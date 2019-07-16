Search continues for missing senior following downtown sighting
72-year-old Joyce Dundas, reported missing on July 12, was spotted in downtown Calgary on July 16 (CPS)
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 6:19PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service continues to ask for tips from the public as they continue their effort to locate a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday, July 12.
According to police, surveillance cameras in a building in the 200 block of 5th Avenue Southwest recorded Joyce Dundas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the missing senior suffers from a medical condition and there is concern for her wellbeing.
Dundas is described as:
- Approximately 163 cm (5'4") tall
- Weighing 73 kg (160 lbs)
- Having brown eyes
- Having short grey hair
On Tuesday, Dundas was wearing:
- A flowery red top
- Blue jeans
- A black jacket
- White shoes
Anyone who encounters Dundas or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.