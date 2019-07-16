The Calgary Police Service continues to ask for tips from the public as they continue their effort to locate a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday, July 12.

According to police, surveillance cameras in a building in the 200 block of 5th Avenue Southwest recorded Joyce Dundas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the missing senior suffers from a medical condition and there is concern for her wellbeing.

Dundas is described as:

Approximately 163 cm (5'4") tall

Weighing 73 kg (160 lbs)

Having brown eyes

Having short grey hair

On Tuesday, Dundas was wearing:

A flowery red top

Blue jeans

A black jacket

White shoes

Anyone who encounters Dundas or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.