Search continues for teen swept away in Old Man River
Search crews are still looking for a teenage boy who disappeared in the current of the Old Man River when he was with a group of people on Friday afternoon.
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 3:15PM MDT
Search and rescue teams are still searching the Old Man River near Lethbridge for the body of a teenage boy who was lost in the water on Friday afternoon.
The teenager was with a group of other people when he somehow got caught in the current of the river and was swept away.
Dive teams have been searching the area for a number of days now but have not been able to find him yet.
Lethbridge's deputy fire chief says there are holes in the riverbed that anyone attempting to walk across could fall into and drown.
The victim has not been identified.
The public is being asked to avoid the Alexander Wilderness Area until the situation has been resolved.