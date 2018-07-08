Search and rescue teams are still searching the Old Man River near Lethbridge for the body of a teenage boy who was lost in the water on Friday afternoon.

The teenager was with a group of other people when he somehow got caught in the current of the river and was swept away.

Dive teams have been searching the area for a number of days now but have not been able to find him yet.

Lethbridge's deputy fire chief says there are holes in the riverbed that anyone attempting to walk across could fall into and drown.

The victim has not been identified.

The public is being asked to avoid the Alexander Wilderness Area until the situation has been resolved.