CALGARY -- Calgary police continue to search for a dark-coloured car — possibly a 2005 to 2008 Honda Civic — that was involved in an injury hit-and-run over the weekend and say it will likely have front-end damage and possibly a smashed windshield.

The crash sent to two people, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, to hospital with serious injuries.

The pair were found near the intersection of 37th Street and 13th Avenue S.W. about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A family member of the victims reached out to CTV news Sunday and shared the following statement:

Unfortunately, the male victim's parents witnessed this horrific accident. Both victims are in a bad way and the hospital will not allow either parents to be with them. It is pure hell and torment for us all. If you have any information please contact the police directly or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers. Please respect our privacy at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police traffic section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.