The Brooks Fire Department has recovered a body near a bridge in Brooks close to where a Calgary man's truck plunged into a ravine on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash 20 km west of the community at about 6 p.m. on July 5 and say the vehicle travelled a fair distance before it hit a ravine and sank.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Given, 25, of Calgary, was not at the scene when police arrived and a search was initiated.

RCMP say they found a body in the water at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"At approximately 7 a.m. this morning Brooks Fire Department recovered a body of a male from the Springhill Ravine. It was approximately 300 metres north of the Spring Hill Bridge," said RCMP Corporal Richelle Daly.

On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the body that had been found in the canal was that of Given. Investigators say the family of the victim has been notified.