CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed early Friday morning in the northeast community of Monterey Park.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 0-100 block of San Diego Way N.E., following reports a man was unconscious and unable to breathe.

The man’s roommate made the call to 9-1-1 but police say the dispute is not considered to be domestic in nature.

Paramedics were successful in their efforts to revive the injured man and resume his breathing. The stabbing victim was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. According to police, the man's condition has since been upgraded to stable.

An arrest has not been made in connection with the stabbing but the search for the suspect continues. It's believed the victim knew his assailant.

A description of the suspect has not been released but investigators are speaking with neighbours and canvassing the neighbourhood for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.