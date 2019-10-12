CALGARY – A group of volunteers will be at Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park on Saturday to continue their search for a man who went missing in late September.

Yannick Bastien, 26, went to the area with the intent to go canoeing on September 21 but hasn't been heard from since.

Banff RCMP already located his truck and canoe in the area, but there was no sign of the man.

According to a post on Facebook, a group of friends and family are now expected to be at the lake on Saturday to continue the search effort.

"For the first week we searched the ground extensively but ended our hiking efforts on the afternoon of Saturday September 28th due to increasingly bad weather and safety of those helping us became a concern. At that time there was also reason to believe he may have been in the water," the group's post reads.

Since the weather has improved since the initial search, they intend to continue the ground search over a wider area and are grateful for the help they've already received.

"Yannick, we won't give up our search efforts to bring you home."

The search is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and continue through the weekend.

The group adds there is evidence Yannick did go into the water at one point, but sonar and dive teams that went into Lake Minnewanka have turned up no trace so far.