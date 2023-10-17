Search for missing assault victim continues; police believe she has serious injuries

Police cannot identify or locate a woman who sought help near Calgary's Telus Spark and then disappeared.

Now, investigators are hoping you can help them as it's believed the woman had been assaulted and was in medical distress.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, someone near Telus Spark was approached by a woman asking for help.

She was reportedly dressed in just a shirt and a hat with what looked like shin injuries.

According to police, moments later, a man approached the same bystander and asked if they had seen his girlfriend.

Police were called to the wooded area between the Calgary Zoo and the Telus Spark Science Centre, behind the 200 block of St. George's Drive N.E.

Neither the woman nor the man were found, despite an hours-long search that included multiple officers, K9, HAWCS and a drone.

Police conducted a major search for a woman in northeast Calgary on Monday night following a disturbing incident.

It's now believed the woman is suffering from serious injuries.

Police describe the woman as follows:

30 to 40 years old;

About 5'5" tall;

About 130 pounds;

Having light-brown hair;

Tattooed on her left upper thigh, right upper thigh and right calf; and

Wearing a black oversized sweater with white lines along the arms and back, a bright-pink toque with a pompom and grey and black socks at the time.

Photos taken from surveillance footage of the area are also being released to the public.

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.