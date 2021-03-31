Search for missing Calgary man underway at property near Bergen, Alta.
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 10:08AM MDT
Police say the last contact with Harvey Peter Pyra was on the morning of March 27th.
Share:
CALGARY -- RCMP and search and rescue teams are combing a property near Bergen, Alta. looking for a missing Calgary man.
Harvey Peter Pyra, 73, was doing chores on his property near Bergen Road and Range Road 45 on the morning of March 27 and has been out of contact since then.
Pyra was last seen wearing a green jacket and gray tuque. He is described as:
- 5’8” (1.73 m) tall
- 177 lbs. (80 kg)
- Medium build
- Grey hair
- Brown eyes
- Caucasian
RCMP in Didsbury are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-335-3381, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
RELATED IMAGES