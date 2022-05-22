Search of Lethbridge home turns up firearms, drugs and stolen property, 6 people arrested
Six people are facing charges related to drugs, weapons and stolen property after a home was searched by Lethbridge police.
The warrant was executed on May 19 by members of the property crimes unit, crime suppression team, patrol division and canine unit at a home on Coalbanks Boulevard.
Three females and two males were arrested at the scene, where police seized:
- Three rifles,
- A conducted energy weapon,
- 450 grams of methamphetamine (worth approximately $36,000),
- Nearly $10,000 in cash, and;
- $6,000 worth of stolen property, including tools and electronics, much of it new in unopened boxes.
"While police were executing the search warrant, a male returned to the residence in his vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted," police said in a release.
"A loaded handgun was seized from under the driver’s seat along with a second conducted energy weapon and approximately 28 grams of cocaine (worth about $2,800)."
Justin Barlow, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with 13 firearms offences, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property over $,5000.
Robert Ambrus, 39, of Lethbridge, is charged with trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Daylan Strembesky, 38, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.
Taylor Sander, 28, of Lethbridge, is charged with trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Jazden Posti, 26, Lethbridge, is charged with six firearms offences, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Kendall Pyne, 42 of, Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Barlow, Ambrus, Sander and Posti were released after bail hearings and are scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
Pyne was also released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.
Strembesky was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 8 dead
Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive thunderstorm on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Southern Ontario and Quebec.
What is a 'derecho'? Climatologist explains Saturday's powerful storm
The storm that moved across Ontario and Quebec Saturday is known as a “derecho”, a powerful kind of windstorm that is long lasting and far-reaching.
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children.
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
Russia pressed its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Poland's president traveled to Kyiv to support the country's European Union aspirations, becoming the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.
Court to decide whether Happy the elephant deserves basic human rights
New York's highest court is set to determine whether Happy, a 47-year-old Asian elephant living at the Bronx Zoo, is being unlawfully imprisoned.
Meet the guy who wants to help save the planet with thousands of buoys, seaweed and giant antacids
Seaweed is a ravenous consumer of carbon dioxide, and scientists have been eyeing it as one potential solution to the climate crisis.
Edmonton
-
Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
-
From intergenerational trauma to resilience: Edmonton Chinese and Indigenous youth conference builds understanding
Two groups of youth gathered in Edmonton's Chinatown this weekend to help exchange ideas and share their cultures to build greater solidarity.
-
'The heart of our city': The spirit of Joey Moss lives on through Oilers anthem La Bamba
As the Oilers look to take home ice for the first time in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, a significant presence is missing from the team's dressing room.
Vancouver
-
Flames engulf Indigenous-owned resort in B.C. Interior
Guests at an Indigenous-owned resort in B.C.'s Interior were evacuated Sunday morning and watched as firefighters tried to contain the flames that had engulfed the building's roof.
-
UBC student whose family was stranded in Afghanistan last year raising funds to bring them to Canada
The last nine months have been extremely stressful for Maryam. The UBC student was safely in Vancouver when her hometown of Kabul fell to the Taliban in August. Most of her family was not so fortunate.
-
Average detached home prices in Surrey, Langley seeing double-digit drop
While home prices in Metro Vancouver remain sky-high, the price for single-family detached homes in two of the region's fastest-growing markets have seen a significant dip recently, according to one industry group.
Atlantic
-
One fisherman dead following incident on remote lake near Saint John
New Brunswick RCMP say a Saint John man has died following an incident Saturday afternoon on Loch Alva Lake, near Musquash.
-
Parts of New Brunswick under tornado watch Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for various regions in New Brunswick on Sunday.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek Parksville bank robbery suspect with tattoo on right thumb
Mounties on the Mid-Island are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Parksville last week.
-
Business case for bringing rail back to Vancouver Island released
The Island Corridor Foundation (ICF), which manages rail on Vancouver Island, released last week an initial business case stating the need it sees for safe, efficient, reliable, transit-like rail as the island's population grows.
-
When will drivers get their ICBC rebates? An updated timeline
Some British Columbians won’t be getting provincial rebates meant to offset soaring gas prices until the end of July, according to ICBC.
Toronto
-
8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
-
Ontario’s top doctor issues order to doctors requiring reporting on possible monkeypox cases
Ontario’s top public health official issued an order to healthcare providers requiring them to report any possible or suspected cases of monkeypox to local authorities.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in west-end Toronto sustains serious injuries
Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watches in effect in several Quebec regions
In the wake of the major wind and thunderstorms that battered Quebec and Ontario on Saturday night, a tornado watch has been issued in the province's Eastern Townships and other regions.
-
Body of missing teen girl found in Quebec river two weeks after disappearance
Quebec provincial police have recovered the body of a teen who went missing nearly two weeks ago from the Rivière du Nord in Piedmont, Que. in the Laurentians.
-
Large fire rips through brush south of Montreal
A large fire left stretches of brush south of Montreal burnt to ashes as firefighters hosed down fields to contain the blaze.
Ottawa
-
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
-
'We've got a lot of damage': Ottawa residents begin cleaning up after storm damages homes, church
The city of Ottawa says there have been multiple reports of damaged property and fallen trees following Saturday's storm, "particularly in the Navan, Stittsville, Merivale and Hunt Club area."
-
In pictures: May 21 storm in Ottawa
Photos and videos show the extent of the damage in Ottawa and the region after a powerful storm ripped through Saturday, May 21.
Kitchener
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
'Looked like we drove into a warzone': Cleanup continues following strong storm that knocked out power
Residents on Maple Street in Cambridge were busy cleaning up large pieces of broken trees and avoiding dangling power lines on Sunday, after the severe storm that rocked Southwestern Ontario the day before.
-
City of Kitchener launches cleanup plan following weekend storm
The City of Kitchener says it's planning additional clean up of storm debris on impacted streets following Saturday's severe storm that rolled through Southern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Why 'Peacekeepers' have been key to the success of Saskatoon Tribal Council's new shelter
The work of staff known as Peacekeepers has been an integral component of the success of the Saskatoon Tribal Council Wellness Centre, a city report says.
-
Chief Thunderstick National Hockey Championship in Saskatoon gathers dozens of Indigenous teams from across Canada
From Rankin Inlet, Nunavut to Ochapawace, Saskatchewan, Indigenous hockey teams from all over Canada are in Saskatoon this weekend playing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing plane found
Ontario Provincial Police say a missing aircraft was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Road.
-
8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
-
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Everything has gone up': Animal shelters struggling to keep up with rising costs
Pet rescues are feeling the pinch with the cost of food, gas and many other items only getting pricier, making it all the more difficult for shelters to operate.
-
Indigenous Manitoba man risks his life to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kim Sigurdson, a Métis philanthropist from Manitoba, travelled to Ukraine in early May on his own dime to bring support to displaced Ukrainians.
-
Assault at Thompson hotel leaves man in critical condition
A 48-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Friday night following a serious assault at a Thompson hotel.
Regina
-
'Owl of us Matter': Sask. author’s new book teaches children about Indigenous history
A University of Regina student has created a children’s book as a resource to teach kids about Indigenous history.
-
Regina man charged in late-night robbery
Officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a robbery just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to a news release.
-
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.