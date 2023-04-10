Search underway for Calgarian last seen leaving assisted living centre

Calgary Police Service members are asking for tips from the public to aide the search in the northeast for a missing man who suffers from a medical condition.

Officials say 58-year-old Herbert Carl Kipke was last seen leaving a senior care facility in the 100 block of Skyview Circle N.E. at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

There are concerns for his well-being.

Kipke is described as:

Approximately 173 cm (5'8") tall;

Weighing 78 kg (172 pounds);

Having short black hair; and,

Having blue eyes.

As of Sunday evening, Kipke was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue jeans, white shoes and a baseball cap.

A photo of the missing man has been released.

Anyone who encounters Kipke is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.