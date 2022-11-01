Search underway for Calgary man last seen in Mayland Heights in July

The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a 38-year-old man who has been missing since July.

Steeve Blanchette Rochefort's last know whereabouts were in the northeast community of Mayland Heights on July 11. He has not been heard from since and attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Investigators say family are concerned for Blanchette Rochefort's wellbeing but there is no indication of foul play.

The missing man is described as:

Approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall;

Weighing 73 kilograms (160 lbs);

Having a slim build; and

Having blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who encounters Blanchette Rochefort or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.