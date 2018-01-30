A member of the Lethbridge Police Service suffered bumps and bruises while attempting to stop a suspected vehicle thief early Tuesday morning and the search for the suspect continues.

According to LPS officials, an officer responded to an area along 20 Avenue South in the early morning hours of January 30, 2018 following reports of car prowlings. The officer exited his patrol unit and searched the area on foot.

The LPS member spotted a Lincoln MKX SUV entering a parking lot in the 2100 block of Palm Road South at a high rate of speed. The officer, noting the vehicle matched the description of an SUV that had been recently reported stolen, approached the door and instructed the driver to exit the SUV. The officer attempted to open the door and the driver reversed, dragging the LPS member a short distance. The officer released the handle and the driver pulled forward before reversing into the officer and pushing him back a short distance.

The suspect vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed. It was last seen travelling north on Palm Road South.

The officer suffered minor bumps and bruises during the incident and not require medical treatment.

Additional LPS resources were deployed to the scene but the suspect and suspect vehicle were not located.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Having light coloured eyes

Having light coloured, curly or messy hair

The suspect vehicle, believed to be stolen, is described as:

A Lincoln MKX

White

Alberta licence plate BBT-8529

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle prowling or the location of the Lincoln MKX is asked to contact the LPS, 403-328-4444, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.