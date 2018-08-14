Members of the Columbia Valley RCMP, K-9 members and search and rescue helicopter crews are scouring the Jumbo Pass for a 52-year-old woman and her dog who were last seen on Sunday.

RCMP officials say Louise Baxter, 52, was part of a group of six people who were hiking in the area. The Cranbrook woman set off for a short walk with her on-leash golden poodle on Sunday, August 12 and failed to return to her group. The other members of her party notified police on Monday by activating a SPOT device in the remote area.

Baxter is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 170 cm (5’7”) tall

Weighing 70 kg (155 lbs)

Having brown hairs and brown eyes

The missing woman had appropriate attire for daytime hiking but was not properly equipped to spend the night outdoors.

Search and rescue members from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston have been deployed to the pass. Accord to RCMP officials, the terrain in the area is steep and treacherous.

The Columbia Valley RCMP have released a photograph of Baxter and are asking for information from anyone who may have encountered her.

Jumbo Pass is located approximately 50 kilometres west of Invermere.