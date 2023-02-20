Search underway for Lethbridge man who didn't return from work in Pincher Creek

The Lethbridge Police Service is seeking tips from the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Kim Sorrie, 61, left for work in Pincher Creek Friday morning and was expected to return home on Saturday, according to police.

He was driving a white 2000 Dodge Caravan minivan with a gold stripe down the side.

Sorrie has not responded to messages from family members.

He's described as:

Caucasian;

Weighing 77 kilograms (169 pounds); and

Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with high visibility markings and a black baseball cap.

Police have released a recent photo of Sorrie. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.