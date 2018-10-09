The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they attempt to locate a 22-year-old man who remains unaccounted for.

Andrew Edy’s last know whereabouts were south of the Rockyview General Hospital at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday. At the time, Edy was without shoes or a jacket and was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Police and Edy’s family are concerned for his safety and welfare.

Police describe Edy as:

Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

Weighting 77 kg (170 lbs)

Having curly, shoulder length, dirty blond hair

Anyone with information regarding Edy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.