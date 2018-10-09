The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they attempt to locate a 22-year-old man who remains unaccounted for.

Andrew Edy’s last know whereabouts were south of the Rockyview General Hospital at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday. At the time, Edy was without shoes or a jacket and was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Police and Edy’s family are concerned for his safety and welfare.

Police describe Edy as:

  • Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall
  • Weighting 77 kg (170 lbs)
  • Having curly, shoulder length, dirty blond hair

Anyone with information regarding Edy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.