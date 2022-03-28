Search underway for missing Calgary brothers

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in connection with the disappearance of a 16-year-old Calgary boy and his 21-year-old brother.

Michael Panagakos was last seen Sunday evening leaving his home in the 7000 block of Coach Hill Road S.W. with his older brother Gregory.

Investigators suspect the brothers may have been travelling toward Bragg Creek in a gold-coloured, 2009 Ford F-150 with a black stripe running from the hood to the back of the truck. The truck's license plate reads CGV-5525.

Michael is described as:

178 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Having a slim build;

Having brown, curly shoulder-length hair; and,

Having a slight beard.

Gregory is described as:

173 centimetres (5'8") tall;

Having a slim build; and,

Having light brown hair below his shoulder.

Police have released a photo of the brothers. Anyone having information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.