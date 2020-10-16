CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a 22-year-old man who left his Beltline home early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Colton Hammonds has not been heard from since and there are significant concerns for his welfare.

Hammonds is described as:

183 cm (6-0) tall

Weighing approximately 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having blue eyes and red hair

Having facial hair

Anyone who encounters Hammonds or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234.