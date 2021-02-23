CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene following a house fire in a southwest neighbourhood early Tuesday morning and the search continues for one person who has yet to be located.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive S.W., just north of Sackville Drive, at around 5 a.m.

According to officials, six people were inside the home at the time of the fire and five people were located outside when fire crews arrived. All five received treated for smoke inhalation. The missing person was believed to be in the basement when the fire broke out.

The blaze was extinguished as firefighters tackled the blaze with interior and exterior hose lines.

Several residents were evacuated from neighbouring homes and ushered into Calgary Fire Department vehicles to keep warm.

A section of Elbow Drive in the area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is extensive damage to the basement of the home.