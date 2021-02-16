CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for an 89-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his southeast home early Tuesday morning.

Marcel Henault was last seen at approximately 2:20 a.m. walking away from his home in the 1000 block of 35th Street S.E, in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.

According to police, Henault has dementia and there are concerns for his welfare.

The missing senior is described as:

Approximately 160 centimetres (5'3") tall

Having a medium build

Having grey hair

At the time of his departure, he was wearing a beige coat and white runners.

Anyone who spots Henault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.