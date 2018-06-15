Police are investigating a late afternoon assault with a weapon near the community of Rosscarrock.

According to CPS officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 3600 block of 17 Avenue Southwest at approximately 5:45 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.

Emergency crews located an injured adult male in the vicinity and EMS transported the man to hospital in non-life threatening condition with unconfirmed injuries.

The suspect in the attack has not been identified and remains at large. Police have not confirmed the assailant’s motive or where the assault occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the assault with a weapon is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.