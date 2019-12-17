CALGARY -- Three men in Lethbridge have been arrested and charged after police discovered a bicycle chop shop in a house on the city's north side.

After several reports of drug activity at the home, which is located near an elementary school, police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of 20th Street N. on Monday with the help of the Downtown Policing Unit, the Canine unit, the Property Crimes Unit and NWEST.

Police say officers found seven bikes, nine bike frames and several hundred dismantled bike parts. They also found several tool cases and a replica firearm.

"Replica firearms, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to police as they are frequently involved in the commission of violent offences," Lethbridge police said in a release.

The value of the tool is estimated at $6,000, while the stolen bikes are worth aout $5,500.

Police say Bradley Peter Smith, 53, Kenneth Donald Leverington, 45, and Gilbert Theodore McComb, 39, were arrested without incident. Police also found small quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine while searching the men during the arrests.

Smith is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and disobeying a court order.

Leverington, 45, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and McComb, 39, is facing charges of possession of an identity document.

Police say they are working on identifying the owners of the stolen property.