CALGARY -- Red Deer RCMP have released photos of stolen property recovered during the search of two residences last month as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

The searches, done in August, turned up what police describe as "large amounts" of methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, psilocybin, and edible cannabis for the purposes of trafficking, along with a number of stolen vehicles which had the VIN or serial numbers altered.

Police also recovered:

A 2018 Mercedes;

A 2016 Dodge Ram truck;

A 2016 Keystone Hideout travel trailer, and;

Nine dirt bikes.

The search also yielded nearly $17,000 cash, a loaded .44 calibre handgun and a sawed off .22 calibre rifle.



“A seizure of this size indicates illicit drug trade and other criminal activities that can have trickle down impacts on public safety in the community,” said Sgt. Paul Glanville.

“Any time we can get dangerous drugs and weapons off the street, as well as recover stolen property, we consider that a good outcome.”

Jennifer Miller, 26, and Seth Bradley, 36, both of Red Deer, are facing charges relating to the seized drugs, property and weapons.

Deanna Regnier, 64, of Red Deer is also facing charges related to the investigation.

All three face the following charges:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Multiple counts (5) pertaining to the possession of restricted firearms

One count for altering a serial number of a firearm

Miller and Bradley also face the following charges:

Theft of property over $5,000

Six counts pertaining to the possession of restricted firearms

Possession of currency obtained by crime

Unlawful possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Bradley faces one additional firearm charge, and further charges related to the stolen vehicles are expected.