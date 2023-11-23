Seasonal conditions resume Thursday, with another bump in temps for the weekend

As expected, southern Alberta experienced a cool down Wednesday and portions of the province saw snow.

Higher elevations west of Banff saw the highest accumulations, Calgary officially recorded just under half a centimetre of snow at the airport.

A dominant low pressure system north of Hudson Bay along with a strong Arctic high pushing into the Prairies is drawing cold air into the eastern Prairies.

Temperatures in Saskatchewan were around -15 C early Wednesday with much warmer temperatures to the west. This infusion of colder air along with warmer water temperatures means lake effect snow is possible in southern Manitoba Friday.

Southern Alberta can expect westerly flow to resume Friday pushing daytime highs for Calgary up around 4 C to 8 C over the weekend and into early next week. Overnight lows will bottom out on Thursday at -9 C and then range from 1 C to -5 C for the next four nights.

Seasonal averages in Calgary are 1 C and -11 C.