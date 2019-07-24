Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Boisseau, whose remains were found in a wooded area west of Calgary last fall.

Police say Boisseau was last seen in Calgary in November 2016 and that he was known to frequent the Bridgeland area.

The homicide is believed to have happened at an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Ave N.E. between the late hours of Dec. 26. 2016 and the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2016.

Boisseau’s remains were found in an area north of Waiperous, off Forestry Trunk Road, in October 2018.

Barry Roach, 48, is now charged with second-degree murder.

Roach, from Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, was arrested in June and returned to Calgary where he was charged with committing an indignity to a body.