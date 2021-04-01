CALGARY -- Whipped up by high winds and fuelled by dry conditions, a second grass fire in northwest Calgary burned late Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which began at about 3:30 p.m.,poured smoke into the air for a wide distance in the community.

Calgary police shut down 144 Avenue between Shaganappi Trail and Symons Valley Road N.W. but it appeared that no homes were at risk.

They advised residents to avoid the area for the time being.

Nevertheless, the smoke and flames caused some concern for area residents like Roxane Howey.

"It's really unnerving that the smoke becomes really dark for a moment and then really light, like it's consuming some kind of fuel," she told CTV News in an interview. "We have a neighbour across the ridge from us and we're watching which way his flag is flying. If it changes, I am out of here."

The province was also aware of the fire, but no emergency alert was called as a result.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver did say that residents on Mountainview Road have been evacuated.

The fire was the second blaze that crews battled Thursday, with the first being another out-of-control grass fire near the town of Cochrane.

Later Thursday evening, a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said that the fire started at 144th Avenue and Shaganappi Trail NW and the west winds helped spread it to the north and the east.

The size of the fire was equivalent to 500 to 600 hectares.

Fire crews remained on scene Thursday evening.