CALGARY -- Whipped up by high winds and fuelled by dry conditions, a second grass fire in northwest Calgary is challenging fire crews.

The fire, which began at about 3:30 p.m., is pouring smoke into the air for a wide distance in the community.

Fire officials have not made any official comment so far, but it appears the fire is out of control at this time.

The smoke and flames are causing some concern for area residents like Roxane Howey.

"It's really unnerving that the smoke becomes really dark for a moment and then really light, like it's consuming some kind of fuel," she told CTV News in an interview. "We have a neighbour across the ridge from us and we're watching which way his flag is flying. If it changes, I am out of here."

The province is also aware of the fire, but no emergency alert has been called as a result. Transportation Minister Ric McIver does say that residents on Mountainview Road have been evacuated.

This is the second blaze that crews are currently battling, with the first being another out-of-control grass fire near the town of Cochrane.

