CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms a second man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the March death of 56-year-old business owner Christophe Herblin.

Tommie Borris Holloway, 31, was apprehended by CPS members on June 20 at an undisclosed location and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

In the early morning hours of March 14, 2020, Herblin and police responded to an alarm at Croque Saveurs — his yet-to-be-opened business — in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W.

Officers searched the eatery and, after confirming it was empty, left the scene. Herblin remained in the parking lot for hours while he waited for a contractor to arrive and secure the shop's smashed window.

According to police, at least three suspects returned to the area and Herblin was killed.

It's believed the suspects had targeted Croque Saveurs in an effort to gain access to the cannabis shop next door.

Holloway is the second suspect to be charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide and police are now seeking any other suspects in connection with their investigation. Anthony Archie Michel Christian, 26, was arrested on June 3.

Holloway was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.