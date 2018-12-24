A woman and a man are dead after the two pedestrians were struck by an SUV late Monday morning in the city’s northwest.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of John Laurie Boulevard and Hawkwood Drive/Ranchero Drive Northwest shortly after 11:30 a.m. Christmas Eve following reports of a collision.

A man and a woman were crossing John Laurie Boulevard in the crosswalk when the driver of a southbound SUV on Hawkwood Drive attempted to make a lefthand turn and collided with the pedestrians.

EMS officials confirmed a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with potentially life threatening injuries. The exact ages of the victims have not been confirmed but, according to EMS, both are middle-aged.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed the man had died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The identities of the deceased have not been released as police are in the process of notifying next of kin. Police have not indicated the relationship, if any, of the two victims.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the police investigation. According to police, impairment and excessive speed are not considered to be factors in the fatal collision.

The intersection reopened to traffic shortly after 4:30 p.m.