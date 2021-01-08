CALGARY -- The second of three men charged in connection to the killing of Shane Smith is due in court Friday.

Andrew Leger-Wegner, 23, is expected to enter a plea on Friday on charges related to his alleged role in the disposal of the Chestermere man's body last spring.

Smith was last seen alive on June 6 at a home in McKenzie Towne, joining new friends after a car event, the court heard in December.

Ian Abercrombie, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a body for "jokingly" pointing an AR-15 firearm at Smith, pulling the trigger and firing a round

According to court proceedings, Abercrombie convinced his two roommates to get rid of the remains. Police say the body of the 20-year-old was placed in the Bow River at the south end of the city.

Despite multiple searches by friends and family in the months that followed, Smith's body has not been found.

Andrew Thomas Bablitz, better known as Andrew Farias, has been charged with unauthorized weapons offences in connection with the investigation.