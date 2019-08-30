Members of the Vancouver Police Department have arrested a man in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Allan Teather in Calgary in 2008.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the suspect was arrested Thursday at an undisclosed location in Vancouver. The suspect, whose identity has not been released as he has not been formally charged as of Friday morning, was linked to the 2008 homicide after new evidence emerged.

The suspect is being interviewed in Vancouver.

The arrest in British Columbia comes two weeks after Calgarian Brian Cheng, 34, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the homicide investigation.

Allan Teather, 22, was found dead inside the parkade of a condo complex in the 100 block of Village Heights Southwest on January 9, 2008. Teather was fatally shot in what investigators suspect was a financially motivated, targeted attack.

According to Teather's mother in a 2009 interview with CTV BC, a dog that had been with Allan at the time was also killed in the attack.