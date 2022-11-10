Second suspect arrested in murder of Calgary man

Calgary police say they have made another arrest in connection with a murder in Upper Mount Royal this past July.

Shawn Garry McCormack was found dead in an alleyway in the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. on July 3 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Officials say a woman, who has not yet been named, was arrested in Forest Lawn following an investigation. Investigators say she will be identified once charges are formally laid.

"Detectives are in the process of interviewing this suspect, and when charges are formally laid, her identity will be released," police said in a release.

This suspect's arrest comes after police arrested Devon William Shedrick, 29, of Calgary on Sept. 28. Shedrick is charged with first-degree murder in McCormack's death.

Police say the development is the result of exhaustive work.

"Our investigators have worked tirelessly to examine, and re-examine, every piece of evidence in this case," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a release. "We've also received a great deal of assistance from the public which has been crucial to our investigation."

Officials are continuing to look for Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, of Calgary, a man who is believed to have further information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this homicide are asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips