A man wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Darby Shade (Soop) has been arrested by police in Edmonton.

Shade was found dead in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall on January 16th.

His death was ruled a homicide and police believe he died as a result of an altercation that began at a home across the street.

The 26-year-old was an aspiring MMA fighter and a friend of Shade’s says the fatal attack was unprovoked.

A few days later police issued warrants for the arrest of 25-year-old Christian Whitebear and 19-year-old Matthew Crane-Watchmaker in connection to the murder of Shade.

Crane-Watchmaker was arrested by Wetaskiwin RCMP at the end of January.

Whitebear, 25, was taken into custody in Edmonton and was transported to Calgary on Wednesday evening.