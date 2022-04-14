Second suspect charged in connection with fatal Douglasdale fire
The Calgary Police Service confirms a second person has been charged as part of the ongoing investigation into a fire in a southeast neighbourhood that left one man dead.
Chad Kowalchuk, 53, was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. on the morning of Feb. 18.
CPS officials announced Thursday that Ronald Leon Abraham, 41, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder as part of the "extremely complex" investigation into the fatal fire in Douglasdale.
Earlier this month, police confirmed 30-year-old Justin Angus Boucher had been charged with first-degree murder and arson.
Abraham is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 and Boucher's next court appearance is slated for April 28. Both of the accused remain in custody.
"We continue to examine evidence related to the murder of Chad Kowalchuk and believe there were a number of people attending his residence in the days prior to the fire," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.
"This has been an agonizing loss for Chad’s family and friends, and we are asking anyone who has information, or who knows of people who have information, to please come forward."
The Kowalchuk family echoed the plea for information in a statement released Thursday.
"It's been nearly two months since the senseless and tragic murder of my brother Chad Kowalchuk, and our family has several unanswered questions. We ask if anyone has any information on his murder, or events leading up to his murder to please come forward no matter how insignificant you think it might be," it read.
"Chad came from a family that loved and adored him very much. He was a fun, loving, and caring person that did not deserve any of this, and we need justice for Chad. He deserves justice, and his family needs closure.
"This tragedy has been extremely difficult for all of Chad's family and friends. We again ask anyone who can help bring us some answers and closure to please come forward."
