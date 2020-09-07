CALGARY -- A second suspect has been charged in relation to a double homicide that took place in the northwest Calgary community of Sandstone.

The incident took place Friday, Aug.28, around 8:40 p.m. when police responded to calls of shots fired in the Sandstone neighbourhood.

Police arrived to discover two dead males in a vehicle, along with a third, who had been shot but was still alive and was transported to hospital.

On Monday, Aug.31, police charged 20-year-old Dennis Wong of Calgary with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of an attempted murder.

Sunday, police arrested 23-year-old Calgary resident Gerald David Benn, in relation to the murders of Mohamed Khalid Shaikh and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim.

Benn was charged with two counts of second degree murder and a single count of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

"We want to thank the media and the public for their help infurthering this investigation," said Calgary Police Homcide Unit staff seargent Martin Schiavetta. "It can often take months to lay charges in shooting investigations, which is why receiving information from the publlc is critical. Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is the key to furthering an investigation."

Police are still interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about the case. Police can be reached at 403-266-1234, or anonymous tipsters may contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org