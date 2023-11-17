CALGARY
    • Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged

    A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.

    On July 11, 1994, two people entered a home in the 2500 block of 10 Avenue S.E., where they shot and killed two men, who were identified as 26-year-old Barry Christian Buchart and 25-year-old Trevor Thomas Deakins.

    Police believed the motive was related to selling marijuana inside the home.

    No suspects were identified until 2019, when the historical homicide team weas able to identify one suspect and charged Leonard Brian Cochrane, 51, with two counts of first-degree murder.

    Leonard Cochrane, 51, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police released a current and older photo of Cochrane and are asking for info relating to him from between 1990 and 1995. (Calgary police handout)

    Investigators continued searching, using advancements in forensic technology and techniques that weren't available in 1994.

    On Thursday, a second suspect was identified and arrested.

    Stuart Douglass MacGregor, 54, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

    MacGregor will appear in court Tuesday.

    "Over the past 29 years, there has been significant advancement in forensic technology, which allows investigators to re-examine evidence that may have been collected years prior," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit. "This is yet another example of our commitment to the pursuit of justice, no matter how much time has passed."

