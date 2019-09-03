

CTV News Calgary





Police confirmed Tuesday that the second victim of domestic-related homicide in Kincora has died.

15-year-old Dorna Dehdari succumbed to complications due to injuries she sustained in a fire believed to have been set by 56-year-old Heidar Dehdari, the father of both Dorna and her 22-year-old sister Dorsa Dehdari, who also died in the May 25 fire, along with her father.

Police believe both Dorna and Dorsa were the victims of a domestic-related homicide.

No charges will be laid in relation to the incident. Police are not searching for additional suspects.

The Dehdari family released the following statement:

"We are devasted to inform you that Dorna has died as a result of complications due to injuries she sustained from the original events of May 25. We appreciate all of the support we have received from members of the community. We ask for our privacy to be respected at this time." – The Dehdari Family