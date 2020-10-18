CALGARY -- A woman, who was behind the wheel of an SUV involved in a serious crash east of Calgary early Sunday, has died in hospital, police say.

RCMP announced the news during an update of the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Strathmore that claimed the life of a man at the scene.

Strathmore RCMP says at 4:13 a.m. they responded with the fire department and EMS to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Spruce Drive.

Upon arrival, the found a Ford Expedition and Porsche SUV had collided.

The female driver and male passenger of the Expedition, as well as the male driver of the Porche were taken to hospital.

EMS confirms a male in his 30s and a male in his 40s were both taken to Foothills Hospital in serious condition. The 59-year-old woman was also taken to the same hospital but later died.

A fourth victim, another male passenger of the Expedition, died at the scene.

RCMP had detoured all eastbound traffic on Highway 1 at Spruce Drive and Lakeside Boulevard for their investigation, but that has since been cleared.

An initial investigation into the crash shows the Porsche rear-ended the Expedition. RCMP have ruled out alcohol as a possible cause, but are continuing their investigation.

The names of the victims are not being released.

If you have information concerning this incident, please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.