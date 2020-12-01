Advertisement
Second World War medals missing after Remembrance Day ceremony
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 1:34PM MST
Several Second World War medals missing after a Remembrance Day ceremony in the city's N.W. (Calgary Police Service)
CALGARY -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating multiple medals from the Second World War after they were misplaced.
The owner believes the medals were lost during a Remembrance Day ceremony in the city's northwest.
The missing medals hold a high level of sentimental value to the owner and are described as:
- 1939-1945 Campaign star
- France and Germany campaign star
- Defence Medal
- Canadian Volunteer Service Medal
- War Medal 1939-1945 with oak leaf
- Canadian efficiency decoration with 'Capt. EW MacDonald' engraved on the back
- Croix de Guerre with '1939' engraved on the back
Anyone with information about the medals or their whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.