CALGARY -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating multiple medals from the Second World War after they were misplaced.

The owner believes the medals were lost during a Remembrance Day ceremony in the city's northwest.

The missing medals hold a high level of sentimental value to the owner and are described as:

  • 1939-1945 Campaign star
  • France and Germany campaign star
  • Defence Medal
  • Canadian Volunteer Service Medal
  • War Medal 1939-1945 with oak leaf
  • Canadian efficiency decoration with 'Capt. EW MacDonald' engraved on the back
  • Croix de Guerre with '1939' engraved on the back

Anyone with information about the medals or their whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.