CALGARY -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating multiple medals from the Second World War after they were misplaced.

The owner believes the medals were lost during a Remembrance Day ceremony in the city's northwest.

The missing medals hold a high level of sentimental value to the owner and are described as:

1939-1945 Campaign star

France and Germany campaign star

Defence Medal

Canadian Volunteer Service Medal

War Medal 1939-1945 with oak leaf

Canadian efficiency decoration with 'Capt. EW MacDonald' engraved on the back

Croix de Guerre with '1939' engraved on the back

Anyone with information about the medals or their whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.