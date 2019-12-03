CALGARY -- Bow Trail will be closed near Westbrook Mall Friday night, and the closure will continue into Saturday, while crews demolish a defunct pedestrian bridge.

Bow Trail, between 33rd Street and 37th Street S.W., will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 until noon on Saturday, Dec. 7. Traffic will be detoured around the closure to 17th Avenue S.W. Balsam Drive in Spruce Cliff will also be closed to traffic.

The new pedestrian bridge, constructed next to the outgoing bridge, is slated to open Monday morning. The bridge will connect the community of Spruce Cliff with Westbrook Mall.