CALGARY – A portion of Bow Trail is scheduled to be closed to traffic for several hours beginning Wednesday night as crews begin the process of installing a new pedestrian overpass near Westbrook Mall.

The City of Calgary is slated to close Bow Trail between 33rd Street and 37th Street Southwest as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The closure is scheduled to remain in place until 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

During the closure of Bow Trail for the construction project that is weather dependent, vehicular traffic will be detoured to 17 Ave. S.W. while pedestrians will have to cross the road at the 33rd St or 37th St intersections.

"This work marks an important milestone in the construction of the new bridge," said Dwain Babiak, a senior structural engineer with the City of Calgary, in a statement released Tuesday. "The main span will be lifted above the roadway and secured onto the main piers."

The new pedestrian bridge, which will have a wider deck and ramps that are less steep, is expected to open by the end of the year. Demolition of the old bridge is scheduled for late November.