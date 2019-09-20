Crowchild Trail will be closed between 50th Avenue and Glenmore Trail S.W. overnight Saturday so crews can remove an existing bridge deck.

Several interchanges will also be closed overnight Sunday and Monday so paving work can be done.

The work is part of the ongoing widening of Crowchild Trail as part of the Glenmore Trail widening project.

The section of Crowchild Trail is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday so the bridge deck can be removed.

Crews will also be paving the on and off-ramps along Crowchild Trail on Sunday and Monday nights.

That means the westbound Glenmore Trail to southbound Crowchild Trail interchange will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, as will the southbound and northbound Crowchild Trail to Glenmore Trail interchanges.

And from 10 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday, the ramp from eastbound Glenmore Trail to northbound and southbound Crowchild Trail will be closed.

Detours will be in place to redirect traffic and depending on direction, will include 50th Avenue, Mount Royal Gate, Richard Road and 37th Street S.W.

More information can be found on the city’s website.