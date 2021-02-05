CALGARY -- The northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail have been closed between the McKnight Boulevard and Memorial Drive overpasses in the city's northeast as emergency crews are responding to numerous crashes.

The closure of a section of Calgary's largest north-south thoroughfare was announced shortly before 1 p.m.

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE - Deerfoot Trail between McKnight Boulevard and Memorial Drive is temporarily closed in both directions as we deal with multiple collisions.



Please find alternate routes and take care if you are on the roads. #yycroads #yyctraffic #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 5, 2021

UPDATE: Traffic incident, SB Deerfoot Tr south of McKnight Bv NE, blocking the right lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/BY1Tp6Gob3 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 5, 2021

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.