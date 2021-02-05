Advertisement
Section of Deerfoot Trail closed following multiple collisions
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 1:12PM MST
A line of traffic in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, south of McKnight Blvd. N.E., early Friday afternoon (Image: YYC Transportation/Twitter)
Share:
CALGARY -- The northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail have been closed between the McKnight Boulevard and Memorial Drive overpasses in the city's northeast as emergency crews are responding to numerous crashes.
The closure of a section of Calgary's largest north-south thoroughfare was announced shortly before 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.