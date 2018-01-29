Parks Canada officials are advising motorists planning to travel on Highway 93 (Icefields Parkway) to check the status of the highway prior to their trip as sections of the road are expected to experience snow-related delays and closures over the coming days.

Travel on the Icefields Parkway is expected to be interrupted by avalanche control work on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the area between the Columbia Icefields and Saskatchewan River Crossing. Delays of up to 90 minutes are anticipated during this period.

At 3:00 p.m., the highway is scheduled to close, and remain closed for at least two days, between Athabasca Falls and Saskatchewan River Crossing.

Parks Canada officials expect to reopen the Icefield Parkway in the afternoon hours of Thursday, February 1.

For updated highway conditions visit 511 Alberta.