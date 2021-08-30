CALGARY -- A suspected collision involving a pedestrian in the downtown core has prompted the closure of a section of Ninth Avenue S.E. between First Street and Macleod Trail.

According to police officials, crews responded to the area shortly after 7 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency.

EMS officials confirm a man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with traumatic head injuries.

Police say its believed the man was hit by a vehicle but they have not indicated whether the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Eastbound traffic on the major thoroughfare is currently being detoured to 10th Avenue or Fifth Avenue via Centre Street or First Street..

ALERT: Ongoing incident on 9 Ave b/w 1 St SE and Macleod Tr SE, the road is closed. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/LDY47rd9aA — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 30, 2021

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.