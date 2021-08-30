Advertisement
Section of Ninth Avenue in downtown Calgary closed after pedestrian suffers traumatic head injury
Share:
CALGARY -- A suspected collision involving a pedestrian in the downtown core has prompted the closure of a section of Ninth Avenue S.E. between First Street and Macleod Trail.
According to police officials, crews responded to the area shortly after 7 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency.
EMS officials confirm a man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with traumatic head injuries.
Police say its believed the man was hit by a vehicle but they have not indicated whether the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
Eastbound traffic on the major thoroughfare is currently being detoured to 10th Avenue or Fifth Avenue via Centre Street or First Street..
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.