CALGARY -- Officials in Banff National Park say a section of a popular trail in the area is closed until further notice because of "damaged infrastructure."

Parks Canada made the announcement on social media Friday evening.

⚠️ AREA CLOSURE

Due to damaged infrastructure, the section of the Johnston Canyon Trail that leads to the lower falls and view point #7 is closed until further notice.

➡️ https://t.co/mbDlnqOsnw pic.twitter.com/UGQR5XitTi — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) October 3, 2020

There are no details in the post about what took place on the trail that resulted in the damage to the section of trail that leads to the catwalk and viewpoint.

The bulletin says the closure is in the interest of public safety and anyone who violates the advisory is breaking the rules of the Canada National Parks Act and could be fined up to $25,000.

The closure is in place until further notice.

(Supplied/Parks Canada)

Highway 1A, the road that leads to the Johnston Canyon Trail, located west of the Banff townsite, has been closed to vehicular traffic for most of the year.