Police have closed a section of Stoney Trail near Glenmore Trail after a woman was struck by a semi tractor-trailer while crossing the highway on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue S.E.

SB Stoney Tr approaching 114 Ave SE, MVC affecting traffic. Expect delays in the area. (12:45pm) via @yyctransport #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 24, 2019

Calgary police tell CTV News the woman had parked her car on the side of the road and was attempting to cross when she was hit by the truck.

EMS says the victim was taken to Foothills Hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no information about why the woman was attempting to cross the route.

More to come.