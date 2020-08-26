CALGARY -- After seeing a steady increase in bear spray being used in violent crimes, Calgary police have partnered with the city and Haul-All Equipment to install secure disposable bins outside six fire halls.

A trend of bear spray being stolen from hazardous materials drop off locations was first noticed last fall, Calgary police said in a social media post, leading to the secure bins.

Used or expired bear spray canisters can now be dropped off at the following fire halls:

Station 37 Evergreen ( 2511 Eversyde Ave S.W.);

Station 24 Cedarbrae ( 2607 106th Ave S.W.);

Station 20 PeaceKeepers Way ( 2800 Peacekeepers Way S.W.);

Station 4 Vista Heights (1991 18th Avenue N.E.);

Station 17 Varsity ( 3740 32nd Avene N.W.), and;

Station 31 Country Hills ( 11955 Country Village Link N.E.).

Each of the three Calgary landfills also accepts hazardous materials.