CALGARY -- After seeing a steady increase in bear spray being used in violent crimes, Calgary police have partnered with the city and Haul-All Equipment to install secure disposable bins outside six fire halls.

A trend of bear spray being stolen from hazardous materials drop off locations was first noticed last fall, Calgary police said in a social media post, leading to the secure bins.

Used or expired bear spray canisters can now be dropped off at the following fire halls:

  • Station 37 Evergreen (2511 Eversyde Ave S.W.);
  • Station 24 Cedarbrae (2607 106th Ave S.W.);
  • Station 20 PeaceKeepers Way  (2800 Peacekeepers Way S.W.);
  • Station 4 Vista Heights (1991 18th Avenue N.E.);
  • Station 17 Varsity (3740 32nd Avene N.W.), and;
  • Station 31 Country Hills (11955 Country Village Link N.E.).

Each of the three Calgary landfills also accepts hazardous materials.