Advertisement
Secure bear spray disposal set up at 6 Calgary fire halls
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 2:58PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 26, 2020 3:12PM MDT
Secure bear spray disposal bins have been set up at six fire halls across Calgary.
CALGARY -- After seeing a steady increase in bear spray being used in violent crimes, Calgary police have partnered with the city and Haul-All Equipment to install secure disposable bins outside six fire halls.
A trend of bear spray being stolen from hazardous materials drop off locations was first noticed last fall, Calgary police said in a social media post, leading to the secure bins.
Used or expired bear spray canisters can now be dropped off at the following fire halls:
- Station 37 Evergreen (2511 Eversyde Ave S.W.);
- Station 24 Cedarbrae (2607 106th Ave S.W.);
- Station 20 PeaceKeepers Way (2800 Peacekeepers Way S.W.);
- Station 4 Vista Heights (1991 18th Avenue N.E.);
- Station 17 Varsity (3740 32nd Avene N.W.), and;
- Station 31 Country Hills (11955 Country Village Link N.E.).
Each of the three Calgary landfills also accepts hazardous materials.
RELATED IMAGES