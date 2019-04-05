A man was arrested during a break-and-enter at a condo complex in southeast Calgary earlier this week that officers believe was an attempted sexual assault.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E. about 9:40 a.m. for reports a man had broken into a unit while a woman was asleep inside.

The woman managed to escape and police arrested a man inside the residence.

Staff Sgt. Bruce Walker of the sex crimes unit said the accused and victim are known to each other, but were not involved in any type of relationship.

Evidence found at the scene led investigators to believe a sexual assault was planned, he said.

The victim, who cannot be identified, was traumatized but is receiving support, added Walker.

John Joseph Macindoe, 33, of Calgary, is charged with break-and-enter with intent and criminal harassment.

He is described as:

5-foot-8 tall (172 centimtres)

230 pounds (104 kilograms)

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Receding hair line

Macindoe works as a security guard and had been contracted at an Alberta Health Services facility.

"AHS has instructed Paladin Security to no longer assign this contracted individual to any AHS facilities," AHS officials said in an emailed statement.

"AHS has stringent screening processes in place for all potential employees and contract employees, including criminal record checks and vulnerable sector checks to help ensure the continued safety of patients, visitors, staff, physicians and volunteers."

In a statement, Paladin Security said they are cooperating with the police investigation and declined to comment further.

Neighbour Bruce Right said he watched police arrest a man outside the complex.

"At one point, one policeman said, 'as of right now, you're being charged with break-and-enter,'" he said. "At that point the gentleman tried to fight his way out. He tried to scuffle with them. They just picked him up and put him in the (police vehicle) and that was the end of that."

Police are asking anyone who has spoken with the accused, or interacted with him recently in the community or in a retail environment, to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.