Security increased on Calgary Transit as workers return to offices

Acknowledging the Calgary Transit system has seen an increase in social disorder among riders during the pandemic, officials announced a series of safety enhancements Monday.

Riders will see an increase in the number of Calgary Transit peace officers on patrol, along with bylaw officers, uniformed security guards and members of the Calgary Police Service.

The move is being done in conjunction with the province moving to Phase 2 of its reopening plan. Most health restrictions, including masking and work from home orders, are being lifted as of March 1.

“Like other major cities in North America, Calgary has experienced an increase in social disorder on the transit system during the pandemic,” said Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming in a release.

"Though we have taken various measures to improve system safety over the past two years, we have heard clearly from citizens that there is more to do. This plan is intended to support a safer experience for all of our riders.”

There will also be ambassadors at some LRT stations checking fares have been paid, beginning Tuesday.

"Extra staff will be deployed to help monitor security cameras and stay in contact with peace officers and other emergency responders," read a release.

"These enhanced measures will stay in place for several weeks as more return to their workplaces. The City recognizes that the root causes of social disorder are complex and extend beyond the transit system. Addressing this issue will require ongoing support from many sectors."

There have been a number of posts to social media in recent weeks and months complaining of an increase in social disorder on transit, including open drug use.

Pleased to see steps being taken immediately to address social disorder on Transit. I’ll be watching closely to see what more still needs to be done.



We need to be mindful that these issues aren’t unique to Transit and keep addressing the underlying social problems as well. https://t.co/JUhQjVMITM — Sonya Sharp (@SonyaSharpYYC) February 28, 2022

“While we take steps to address rider safety concerns, we remain mindful of the needs of Calgarians who are experiencing vulnerability,” said Fleming.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to work with community partners from the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) Team, grassroots outreach teams and emergency shelter providers to help those in need access support services.”

Riders with immediate safety concerns are encouraged to report them:

To the bus or CTrain operator, uniformed peace officer or law enforcement authorities;

By text to 74100;

Through the help phones located on CTrain stations, platforms and MAX Purple stations, or;

By phone at 403-262-1000, (option 1).

For emergencies, always call 911.

City officials say while face covering rules will be eased this week, passengers are reminded that the provincial rules still require face coverings to be worn on public transit. We thank everyone for their cooperation."