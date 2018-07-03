The stage is set as the Calgary Stampede prepares to kick off this week.

Safety and security are at the forefront while crews put the finishing touches on this year’s rides, games and concessions.

The Stampede will be partnering with the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, EMS and the Calgary Fire Department as it outlines its security measures Monday morning.

The Stampede says safety is important especially when it's expecting over one million visitors to the grounds over ten days.

The Stampede is once again partnering with the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, the Calgary police service, EMS, the Calgary Fire Department and Calgary Transit to provide a safe place for its visitors.

“A lot of work has been done since the last stampede to refine and add to our public safety measures,” says Vice President of Park Planning and Development Jim Laurendeau. “A lot of the public safety measures will be quite visible to our guests. For example; increased vehicle barriers, new walk through and wand metal detectors, additional cameras; we have hundreds of security cameras throughout Stampede Park, and improved movement through our security screening areas.”

Laurendeau says the general rule is if you wouldn’t take it to the Calgary International Airport then don’t bring it to the Calgary Stampede.

He also says for every visible safety measure there are others that are not.

“One example of this is out weather monitoring and response program. Weather events are the most frequent public safety issue that we handle through Environment Canada as well as our onsite meteorologist, onsite weather station and responding with well-practiced severe weather protocols we are confident in how we handle weather events,” he says.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency says it’s more ready than it’s ever been.

‘“We have been working through a series of exercise not only with respect to the parade but to the grounds,” says Chief Tom Sampson. “We run a series of three different exercises. This year we actually ran six. Those exercises consisted of some of the best things that could happen but also some of the worst that could happen. We take all those lessons collectively, put them together and create a stronger response.”

For anyone heading down to Stampede Park this year there are some new attractions on the midway including a zipline that spans the entire park and is the longest multi-point event zipline in North America.

“It’s three towers, two lines, two thousand feet of ride starting at a 140 feet in the air that’s brand new this year and that will be a heck of a ride,” says The Calgary Stampede’s Kyle Corner. “Monster Energy Compound, you’ve seen the bikes before in the park but you haven’t seen a show like this before. We’ve got a quarter pipe show with some of the greatest monster athletes on the globe.”

There are 58 rides at Stampede Park this year and all of them arrived last Wednesday.

“We have about 450 employees who travel with us wherever we go on our route and we have 357 tractor trailer loads that follow us so it really is a small city that we are transporting everywhere ,” says Scooter Korek with North American Midway Entertainment. “Thursday, Friday and Saturday we set up our operations and at the end of Saturday we were pretty much ready to go.”

“We’repretty excited. It’s like we’re building a little city down here, everyone’s busy, all the finishing touches are going on so we’re just excited to open the gates and see the guests come in.” says Corner.

The Calgary Stampede officially begins Friday morning with the parade.